Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After getting Saturday's game off while lefty Blake Snell toed the rubber for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will bow out of the starting nine Sunday with a right-hander (Joe Musgrove) on the hill for the opposition. Though Vogelbach should still have some level of security as the Mets' top designated hitter by virtue of banging out five hits across his last two starts, he'll still get select days off against righties. With Vogelbach sitting Sunday, DJ Stewart will pick up his first start with the Mets.