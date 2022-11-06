The Mets will exercise Vogelbach's $1.5 million team option for 2023, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Vogelbach will unsurprisingly remain in New York after a strong showing with the Mets in the second half of the 2022 campaign. After being traded from the Pirates to the Mets on July 22, the slugger slashed .255/.393/.436 with six homers, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored over 55 contests.
More News
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks two hits, including homer•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against left-hander•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains on bench vs. lefty•
-
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against another lefty•