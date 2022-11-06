The Mets will exercise Vogelbach's $1.5 million team option for 2023, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vogelbach will unsurprisingly remain in New York after a strong showing with the Mets in the second half of the 2022 campaign. After being traded from the Pirates to the Mets on July 22, the slugger slashed .255/.393/.436 with six homers, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored over 55 contests.