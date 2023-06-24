Mendick was recalled by the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets are in need of infield depth after trading Eduardo Escobar to the Angels on Friday. Mendick fills that role well, as he's capable of playing across most of the infield. In 317 plate appearances with Triple-A Syracuse this season, he's maintained a .264/.356/.401 line. Mendick's stay in the majors may be short-lived, as Mark Vientos is a candidate to be recalled as soon as he is eligible to return to the majors.