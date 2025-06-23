Peterson (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Peterson hadn't allowed a home run in his past six starts, but he yielded a pair of round trippers Sunday. Both homers came in the fourth frame on a solo shot from Kyle Schwarber and a three-run homer from Edmundo Sosa. Peterson's loss was his first since May 6. On the year, Peterson owns a 2.98 ERA to go along with a 78:31 K:BB across 90.2 innings.