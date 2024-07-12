The Mets placed Peterson on the paternity list Friday.
Peterson delivered six scoreless frames against the Nationals in his final start before the All-Star break Thursday, so his absence won't affect the Mets' rotation and will actually allow the club to add an extra bullpen arm. Eric Orze was called up in a corresponding move Friday.
