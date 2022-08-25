The Mets will call up Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse to have him to start Saturday's game against the Rockies at Citi Field, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Because he was designated as the Mets' 27th man in advance of his start in the second game of last Saturday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Peterson had to be returned to the minors following the outing in what amounted to a procedural move. The Mets will still need to make a corresponding transaction to bring Peterson back this weekend, but he'll be stepping into the rotation on a more permanent basis while Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is likely sidelined until around mid-September. Peterson owns a 3.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 97:40 K:BB across 83.2 innings in the majors this season.