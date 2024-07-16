The Mets activated Peterson (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
Peterson was away from the club for its final series before the All-Star break against the Rockies, but he'll be back on the roster for the start of the second half Friday in Miami. The Mets haven't revealed their post-break rotation plans yet, so it's not clear when Peterson's first start of the second half will come.
More News
-
Mets' David Peterson: Moves to paternity list•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Tosses six scoreless, earns win•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Pushed back to next week•