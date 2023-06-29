Peterson is listed as the Mets' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Giants at Citi Field.

The Mets will unsurprisingly stick with Peterson for another turn through the rotation after he tossed six shutout frames Tuesday against a Brewers offense that has languished versus left-handed pitching all season. The Giants, meanwhile, rank closer to the middle of the pack in most offensive metrics versus southpaws, so Peterson should have a slightly tougher matchup on his hands Sunday. Peterson's performance versus Milwaukee was arguably his best of the season, as he had posted an 8.08 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in eight starts for the big club prior to being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-May.