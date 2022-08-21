The Mets optioned Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse following Saturday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Because he was designated as the Mets' 27th man for the twin bill, Peterson will temporarily move off the active roster after he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over 4.2 innings en route to taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill. As Britton notes, Peterson had to be designated as the 27th man in order to rejoin the Mets since he hadn't spent the minimum 15 days in the minors following his Aug. 6 demotion, but he'll still be eligible to be recalled later this week when New York requires a new fifth starter to replace the injured Carlos Carrasco (oblique). Unless the Mets decide to take advantage of Wednesday's off day to get by with a four-man rotation during the upcoming week, Peterson should rejoin the Mets to make a start next weekend against the Rockies at Citi Field.