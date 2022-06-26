Peterson allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings during Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Peterson posted his second quality start of the season while striking out a season-high eight batters during Sunday's matchup, but he was unable to pick up the win during the low-scoring game. The southpaw has made seven appearances (six starts) since rejoining the major-league roster and has posted a 3.78 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 33.1 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rangers on Saturday.