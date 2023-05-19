Robertson earned a save against the Rays on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Robertson faced a tough task against the heart of Tampa's order while nursing a one-run lead in the ninth frame, and he was able to close out the contest despite allowing a one-out double to Randy Arozarena. Robertson threw eight of 11 pitches for a strike, five of which were of the swinging variety. The right-hander earned his third save in May and now has eight on the campaign.