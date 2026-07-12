Mets' Freddy Peralta: Can't find plate in eighth loss

Peralta (5-8) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was another laborious outing by Peralta, who has now failed to complete five frames in all three of his July starts thus far. The 30-year-old right-hander has battled his control all year long, last lending no free passes back during his Opening Day outing versus Pittsburgh, but he was at least able to strike out Tsung-Che Cheng to escape a bases-loaded jam in the second inning Saturday to limit the damage. Peralta has been a big disappointment during his first year with the Mets, holding a 4.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:44 K:BB over 104.1 frames.