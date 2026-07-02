Mets' Freddy Peralta: Labors in seventh loss

Peralta (5-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Hard contact was a problem for Peralta, who gave up three extra-base hits (one home run). The 30-year-old right-hander endured another laborious start as well, needing 91 pitches to complete four frames, and his lack of efficiency has prevented him from working at least six innings in four consecutive appearances. Peralta will carry a disappointing 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB across 95.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against Atlanta.