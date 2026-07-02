Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Freddy Peralta: Labors in seventh loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Peralta (5-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Hard contact was a problem for Peralta, who gave up three extra-base hits (one home run). The 30-year-old right-hander endured another laborious start as well, needing 91 pitches to complete four frames, and his lack of efficiency has prevented him from working at least six innings in four consecutive appearances. Peralta will carry a disappointing 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB across 95.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against Atlanta.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!