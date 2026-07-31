Mets' Freddy Peralta: Scratched from Friday's start

The Mets have scratched Peralta from Friday's scheduled start versus the Marlins as trade interest in the hurler heats up, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

A trade does not appear imminent, but Peralta is a virtual lock to be dealt before Monday's deadline and the Mets don't want to risk him getting injured. The club has not yet revealed who will start Friday in Peralta's place. The Cubs, Rays, Phillies, Brewers and Atlanta are among the teams known to have trade interest in Peralta, who is an impending free agent.