DeGrom (2-0) gave up two hits and no walks while striking out 10 over six shutout innings to earn the win in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

DeGrom was his usual dominant self in Saturday night's pitching duel against Aaron Nola. He racked up the 10 strikeouts on 19 swinging strikes by peppering the zone with his hard fastball and mixing in a heavy dose of his nasty slider. The scoreless appearance drops his ERA to 1.62 over three starts during this injury-shortened season. The 34-year-old right-hander now has 28 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched and has walked only one batter. It is worth seeing if he can continue to increase his workload from the 76 pitches he threw against the Phillies. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Atlanta.