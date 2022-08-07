DeGrom (1-0) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out 12 through 5.2 innings, earning the win Sunday over Atlanta.

DeGrom fell one out shy of a quality start, but he stretched out to 76 pitches (50 strikes) in his second outing of the season. He's already racked up 18 strikeouts in 10.2 innings. In Sunday's start, he averaged 99.1 mph on his fastball and topped out at 101.6 mph, so there's little to be concerned about with his velocity. He'll carry a 2.53 ERA and 0.47 WHIP into his next start, currently projected as a home outing against the Phillies next weekend.