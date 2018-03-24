Mets' Jason Vargas: Hospitalized Friday with stomach bug
Vargas, already recovering from surgery on his non-throwing hand, was hospitalized Friday with a stomach virus, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
The veteran lefty has been snakebit to begin his tenure with the Mets, but Friday's illness shouldn't delay the timetable for his return to the mound. Vargas will have the stitches removed from his hand in about two weeks, which will keep him sidelined until at least the first week of April, but he should soon join the rotation after that.
