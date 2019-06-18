Vargas (calf) is listed as the Mets' probable pitcher for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Vargas' inclusion in the Mets' pitching schedule implies that the team has no concern for the southpaw's health after he was forced to exit his previous start Sunday against the Cardinals due to cramping in his left calf. Unless he experiences a setback with the calf in his pre-start bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, Vargas shouldn't face any restrictions when he returns to the bump in Chicago. His abbreviated outing last weekend ended a streak of three consecutive quality starts.