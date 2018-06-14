Vargas will start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

After having his previous start skipped, Vargas will reenter the rotation for Thursday's series opener. The veteran left-hander has struggled to a 7.71 ERA across seven starts this season, though he's tossed a pair of quality outings in a row. Tim Healey of Newsday notes that Vargas threw an "up and down" bullpen session Tuesday in anticipation of a Saturday start, so it's unclear if he'll be at full strength.