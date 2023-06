Guillorme is headed to Pittsburgh to join the Mets and is expected to be recalled prior to Friday's game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme looks to be the corresponding roster move for Pete Alonso (wrist), who is headed to the injured list. The utility infielder has posted just a .590 OPS this season but will offer the Mets a quality glove at multiple spots as they scramble to account for the loss of Alonso.