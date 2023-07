Guillorme (calf) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after imaging scans Tuesday showed a Grade 2 strain of his right calf.

Guillorme was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend and can now be ruled out until at least late August or possibly even into September. The 28-year-old had slashed .238/.304/.347 with one home run through 50 games (114 plate appearances) in a utility-infield role this season with the Mets.