Guillorme will sit Monday against the Padres.
Guillorme has been in the lineup on a more regular basis recently, starting eight of the last nine games prior to Monday's contest. He hit .379/.486/.414 over that stretch but will rest this time around, with Jeff McNeil starting at second base.
More News
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Picks up fourth straight start•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Handling leadoff duties again•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Gets third start in four games•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Knocks first homer•