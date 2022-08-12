site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Takes seat Friday
Guillorme isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia.
Guillorme is getting a day off after he went 3-for-8 with a run over the last two games. Eduardo Escobar will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.
