Scherzer allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Scherzer maneuvered through five scoreless frames before Victor Caratini tagged him for a two-run homer in the sixth. The long ball tied the score and kept Scherzer from notching a third straight win, but the veteran hurler still finished with his third consecutive quality start. Since being lit up by the Yankees for six runs over 3.1 frames June 13, Scherzer has allowed just five earned runs over his subsequent 20 innings while posting a 25:4 K:BB. The strong stretch has lowered his ERA to 3.87 on the campaign, though that's still on pace to be his worst mark since 2011 when he was with the Tigers.