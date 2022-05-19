Scherzer (side) underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the Mets are still waiting on doctors to evaluate the results before providing an update on the right-hander's status, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer exited his start in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals with what the team labeled as "left side discomfort," but the MRI should help clarify whether or not he's dealing with an oblique strain. The Mets will likely follow up on Scherzer's status no later than Friday, but for the time being, a trip to the injured list remains in play for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Per DiComo, manager Buck Showalter also relayed after Wednesday's contest that Scherzer has been pitching through multiple blisters on his pitching hand for his last two starts, which could also factor into the team's decision on whether to put him on the IL.