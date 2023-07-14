Scherzer is dealing with neck stiffness but is currently penciled in for Sunday's start against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Scherzer could get pushed to Tuesday, but it sounds like he should still be able to pitch this weekend barring the issue getting worse in the next day or two. General manager Billy Eppler said Scherzer got the neck issue due to sleeping the wrong way and it is likely not related to the spasms that affected him earlier this year.