The Mets acquired Chirinos and cash from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Chirinos recently returned from the injured list and split time with Jeff Mathis in Texas over the past six games. It's unclear whether Chirinos will serve as the primary catcher for the Mets, especially since he's sputtered to a .119 batting average with two RBI over 14 games. Jose Trevino and Mathis should see an uptick in playing time for the Rangers going forward.