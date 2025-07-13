The Mets reinstated Manaea (elbow/oblique) from the 60-day injured list, and he's expected to work as a bulk reliever Sunday against the Royals.

The left-hander will make his 2025 MLB debut in the final game of the first half, and he is poised to pitch behind starter Clay Holmes in Kansas City. Manaea threw 73 pitches over 3.2 innings during his final rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and shouldn't face significant workload restrictions, though he could have a suppressed pitch count Sunday as a result of his role. The 33-year-old had a 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 184:63 K:BB over 181.2 innings for the Mets in 2024 and should work as a traditional starter after the All-Star break.