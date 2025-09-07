Manaea is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Though manager Carlos Mendoza had previously said that Manaea would make his 10th start of the season in Monday's series opener, rookie Nolan McLean will instead get the ball for that game. Manaea will be pushed back an additional day as a result, with the change taking the left-hander out of the running for a two-start week, assuming the Mets keep their six-man rotation in place. Manaea owns an excellent 37:5 K:BB in 27.2 innings over his last six starts, but since he's allowed six home runs and a .390 BABIP over that stretch, he's inflicted heavy damage on his fantasy managers' ratios with a 7.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.