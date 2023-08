The Mets selected Reid-Foley's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reid-Foley re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league deal in December after missing most of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he'll receive a look in the big leagues after posting a 4.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over 16.1 innings at Syracuse. The right-hander has a 4.66 ERA in 40 outings during his MLB career.