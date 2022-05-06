Walker allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Walker surrendered three hits and two walks in the first inning, which accounted for three of his earned runs. He also surrendered back-to-back homers to Nick Castellanos (wrist) and Bryce Harper in the fourth inning. Walker had yet to allow an earned run across his first two starts this season, but he wasn't sharp in Thursday's appearance.