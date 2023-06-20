Plassmeyer was released by the Phillies on Tuesday.

This move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Rafael Marchan (hand/wrist), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Plassmeyer had been struggled to the tune of a 6.95 ERA through 44 innings of work this season at the Triple-A level.

