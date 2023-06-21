The Nationals placed Edwards on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Washington opted to shut Edwards down after he experienced discomfort in his shoulder coming out of his most recent relief appearance in Monday's 8-6 loss to St. Louis. Though his initial diagnosis of inflammation rather than a shoulder sprain or strain bodes well for a speedy recovery, the Nationals aren't putting an official timeline on Edwards' return from the IL. The 31-year-old has been a key setup option this season, nabbing 13 holds, two saves and one win while accruing a 3.69 ERA over 32 appearances.