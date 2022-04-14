Strange-Gordon was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason.
Strange-Gordon was initially slated to start in center field, but Lane Thomas will now bat eighth as the starting center fielder. It's not yet clear why Strange-Gordon was removed from the lineup or whether he'll be available off the bench.
