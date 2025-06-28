Law has been shut down from throwing this weekend after experiencing soreness in his right forearm, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Law reported the soreness after his last rehab outing with Triple--A Rochester on Wednesday. He'll attempt to throw again Tuesday and could be cleared to pitch again next Wednesday barring any setbacks. Law has appeared in three games during his rehab assignment and has allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one batter across 3.2 innings.