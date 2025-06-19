Law (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Harrisburg.

Law has been on the shelf all season while recovering from right forearm inflammation and is likely to require several appearances in the minors before the Nationals activate him from the 15-day injured list. The 34-year-old righty was a key piece in the Washington bullpen in 2024, collecting seven wins, 17 holds and one save while logging a 2.60 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 90 innings over 75 appearances.