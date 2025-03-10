Law has made it his goal to break the Nationals' franchise record for innings pitched in a season by a reliever, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 34-year-old right-hander handled 90 innings last season, the most by a Washington reliever in the regular season since Tyler Clippard in 2010 and just three frames shy of Saul Rivera's record, set in 2007. As a result of that elevated workload, Law has been brought along slowly in camp and pitched to batters for the first time Monday on a back field, tossing 30 pitches. There's still time for him to get in Grapefruit League action before Opening Day as he prepares for work as a setup man ahead of closer Kyle Finnegan -- in addition to his 90 innings in 2024 being a career high, Law's 17 holds were also a personal best.