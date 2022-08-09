The Nationals designated Casey for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Casey, who was one of four prospects the Nationals acquired last summer in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers, was bumped off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for veteran reliever Jake McGee, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Brewers. The Nationals' decision to designate Casey for assignment comes after the 26-year-old outfielder failed to make a case for a promotion to the big leagues this season. He's produced a paltry .647 OPS while striking out in 32.5 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester in 2022.
More News
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Sent down Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Officially recalled by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Slated to join major-league club•
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Back in MiLB camp•
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Dealt to Nationals•