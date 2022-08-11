Casey cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Casey was designated for assignment by Washington earlier this week but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 26-year-old has a .219/.283/.364 slash line with six home runs, 24 RBI and six stolen bases in 67 games at Triple-A this year.