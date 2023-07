Harvey picked up the save Sunday, setting the Phillies down in order to seal a 5-4 win.

Harvey seems to have a firm grasp on the closing job in Washington now, as Kyle Finnegan pitched the eighth inning Sunday. The 28-year-old Harvey has delivered seven straight scoreless appearances (6.1 innings), allowing just two hits while punching out six in that span. He's now 8-for-13 in save chances with a 3.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 37 innings this season.