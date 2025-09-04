Parker came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

A fifth-inning error by Luis Garcia helped soften the blow to Parker's ERA, but the southpaw had trouble putting batters away and wasn't able to quality for the win after running his pitch count up to 91 (66 strikes). He hasn't picked up a victory since July 26, going 0-5 over his last seven starts with a 9.28 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB in 32 innings. Parker will try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in a rematch with Miami.