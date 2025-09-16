Parker (8-16) suffered the loss Monday against Atlanta, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and one walk over five innings with one strikeout.

The Washington southpaw turned in his third appearance allowing double-digit hits this season while conceding six or more runs for the sixth time. Parker's tough campaign has been downright brutal since the All-Star break, as he's produced a 7.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings in the second half. Through 158.1 total frames, the 25-year-old now sports an unsightly 5.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 5.7 K/9. Parker is currently scheduled to next take the mound on the road against the Mets this weekend.