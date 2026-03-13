Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Sent packing to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Parker to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
Parker lost his spot in the Nationals' rotation last season and didn't do enough this spring to get it back, collecting an uninspiring 3:5 K:BB over 3.2 innings during Grapefruit League action. The left-hander should open the season in the rotation at Rochester as he awaits another opportunity with the big club.
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