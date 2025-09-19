The Nationals have demoted Parker to the bullpen, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Parker has a 7.19 ERA in the second half and a 5.85 ERA over 30 starts for the Nationals this season. He should get another opportunity to compete for a spot in the rotation next season, but for the rest of this year he'll likely be a low-leverage reliever. The Nationals had been using a six-man rotation and will now revert to a traditional five-man setup.