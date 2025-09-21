Parker earned the save in the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday, when he allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two across 3.2 scoreless innings.

Parker was dispatched in the sixth inning with two men on base and one out and managed to maintain the Nationals' one-run cushion by getting Jeff McNeil to pop out before striking out Mark Vientos. Parker remained in the game over the following three innings and successfully kept the Mets off the board to collect the first save of his major-league career. The 25-year-old southpaw posted a 7.19 ERA and 1.54 WHIP (across 56.1 innings) in 11 starts since the All-Star break, which prompted the Nationals to move Parker to the bullpen Friday.