Arano (knee) tossed 20 pitches Monday in what Nationals manager Dave Martinez described as a "light" bullpen session, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Arano should ramp up the intensity of his throwing in his subsequent workouts, but his ability to get back on the mound in any capacity is a good sign after he had been shut down from throwing for about two weeks due to the inflammation and bone bruise in his left knee. Before the injury shelved him, Arano had started to gain traction in the late innings for Washington. He maintains an unremarkable 5.01 ERA on the season, but a 22.1 K-BB% and 2.41 SIERA are better indicators of how well he's pitched across his 24 relief appearances.