The Royals released Velazquez on Wednesday.

Velazquez has been in the minors all season but will now enter the open market after slashing .202/.298/.377 across 131 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old owns a career .719 OPS in the majors and should still be able to latch on with another club on a minor-league deal.

