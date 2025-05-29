The Royals released Velazquez on Wednesday.
Velazquez has been in the minors all season but will now enter the open market after slashing .202/.298/.377 across 131 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old owns a career .719 OPS in the majors and should still be able to latch on with another club on a minor-league deal.
