Velazquez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Velazquez posted a .595 OPS over 29 plate appearances during spring training, so Kansas City won't keep him on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old clubbed 14 homers in just 40 games for the Royals in 2023 but delivered a .200/.274/.366 slash line in 64 regular-season contests last year.
More News
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Back in action Friday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Dealing with calf cramps•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Makes early exit Wednesday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Sitting again Saturday•