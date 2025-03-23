Velazquez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Velazquez posted a .595 OPS over 29 plate appearances during spring training, so Kansas City won't keep him on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old clubbed 14 homers in just 40 games for the Royals in 2023 but delivered a .200/.274/.366 slash line in 64 regular-season contests last year.