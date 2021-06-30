Wells was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Wells picked up his first major-league victory Tuesday after allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout over 2.2 frames in relief, and he'll now make his way back to the minors. The left-hander will return to Norfolk, where he has a 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 32 innings this season.
