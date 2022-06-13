Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto.

The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.